Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A Bozeman woman who was charged with felony assault on a peace officer for punching a detention officer in 2020 pleaded guilty to and was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault charge on Monday morning.

Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea handed down a 6 month suspended sentence and 25 hours of community service to Alexis Kreyser, 22.

At the sentencing, McElyea commended Kreyser for recognizing that she may have a problematic relationship with alcohol and working to remedy it, saying that not all people have the ability to acknowledge that.

Kreyser was intoxicated and had been arrested up on an unrelated traffic warrant, according to court documents. She got in an argument with a detention center employee and punched him several times.

Prosecutor Eric Kitzmiller said at the hearing that the detention center employee who was involved had been contacted and was in support of the plea agreement. Kreyser’s attorney Alex Jacobi said during the hearing that she acknowledged that she’d had too much to drink and has learned her lesson.

In Montana, all assault on peace officer or judicial officer charges are felonies, even if the altercation would otherwise be categorized as a misdemeanor and there are no serious injuries.

The charge is defined by the Montana Code Annotated as causing bodily injury to a law enforcement or judicial officer, reasonable apprehension of serious bodily injury from a weapon to a law enforcement or judicial officer, using a weapon against law enforcement or a judicial officer or causing serious bodily injury to a law enforcement or judicial officer.

In the code, “peace officer” has a broad meaning and includes anyone, regardless of whether they’ve sworn an oath or not, who is “responsible for the care or custody of an adult or youth offender.”

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.