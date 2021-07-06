A Bozeman woman is accused of stabbing a man outside a bar this weekend during a dispute over jello shots.
Bozeman police responded to a report of a disturbance at about 1 a.m. on July 3 at a bar on Seventh Avenue, according to court documents. A man reported that a woman had cut his friend with a knife. Law enforcement provided care for the man, who had a deep wound exposing fat and muscle on his upper left forearm. Court documents do not say if the man was transported to the hospital or elsewhere for medical attention.
Witnesses told law enforcement that a group of people had been standing outside of the bar when the incident happened. The man who was stabbed was standing with the group and holding a bag of jello shots. The witnesses said that Gavert approached the man, grabbed the bag of jello shots with one hand and cut the man’s forearm with a knife or other bladed weapon.
Gavert was confused when first approached by law enforcement, court documents say. She later told a sergeant with the Bozeman Police Department that she had bought a jello shot from the man but that he wasn’t associated with the bar and that he was selling illegal jello shots to people. She said she confronted the man to get her money back, grabbed the bag of jello shots and ran toward her truck. Gavert said she had a knife in her purse but that she didn’t know if she had cut him.
An officer searched Gavert and found an extended fix blade knife near the driver’s side door of her truck. Gavert said she hadn’t seen that specific knife in a while and that she couldn’t explain why the blade was exposed and why it was lying where it was in the truck.
If convicted of the charges, Gavert could face up to 20 years in the state prison, a fine of up to $50,000 or both, and potential restitution payments to the victim. Adams also ordered that she have no contact with the victim, stay at least 300 feet away from him, that she not go to any bars or other establishments where alcohol is the main item for sale or where there is gambling and to not have any firearms or other weapons in her possession.
A preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to sustain the charge is scheduled for 8 a.m. on July 23.
