A Bozeman woman is accused of firing two gunshots at her husband while he was sitting outside their home.
Susan Eileen Eoff, 69, is charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. She appeared via video in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Rick West who set her bail at $10,000.
On Wednesday, Eoff’s husband told a Gallatin County sheriff’s detective that Eoff shot at him on Saturday while he was sitting on a lawn chair outside their home on Baxter Lane, according to charging documents.
He said he had his back to Eoff when she fired at him. He told police he saw the muzzle of the gun before Eoff ran upstairs inside their home.
He said he was scared by the gunshot but went into the house. When he entered, he told police, he heard a second gunshot come from upstairs.
Police said in charging documents that Eoff admitted she fired the two rounds but maintained she didn’t shoot in her husband’s direction. However, she told police, it was possible that she fired a round at him, but “just hadn’t seen him there.”
Police said in charging documents that Eoff displayed signs consistent with deception, such as pausing for long periods before answering incriminating questions.
