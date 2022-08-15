Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A Bozeman woman has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute after police found several grams of methamphetamine in her car.

Kimberly Norris, 43, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video before Judge Bryan Adams on Monday. Adams set her bail at $10,000.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Norris was parked in her car across from a Bozeman business on Maus Lane on Saturday. An employee at the business noticed several people get into the car and leave after a short period of time.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.