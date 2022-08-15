A Bozeman woman has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute after police found several grams of methamphetamine in her car.
Kimberly Norris, 43, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video before Judge Bryan Adams on Monday. Adams set her bail at $10,000.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Norris was parked in her car across from a Bozeman business on Maus Lane on Saturday. An employee at the business noticed several people get into the car and leave after a short period of time.
The business owner reported the car to the police, who arrived sometime later and saw two people on bikes riding away as they approached.
Police spoke with Norris, who said no one had visited her car while she was parked. While the police spoke with Norris, one officer noticed a glass bowl containing a “white crystalline substance” on the dashboard of the car.
Norris said no people had visited her car and that she was parked waiting for another business to open, according to court documents.
Later, with a warrant, officers searched her car and apparently found pipes, scales, multiple jeweler’s bags and a white crystalline drug that tested presumptive positive for meth.
Officers had searched Norris’ car with a search warrant a few days prior and found a gram of meth and other drug paraphernalia. The car had been released back to her.
Between the two searches, police recovered 6 grams of meth. During an interview with police officers, Norris said the meth in the car was not hers and that she was waiting to meet someone else to give them the meth.
Norris has another drug charge, a felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, pending against her in Gallatin County District Court.
In May, a Costco employee mistakenly opened a mis-delivered package addressed to someone named "Kim" who worked at the Taco Bell on Catamount Street. The Costco employee found multiple items, including two bags containing a white crystal substance, according to court documents.
A detective with the Missouri River Drug Task Force received a search warrant for the package and found 61.2 grams of a drug that tested presumptive positive for meth.
The detective delivered the package to Taco Bell and asked for Norris, who came and claimed the package. Detectives arrested Norris. Norris had her initial appearance for that case in July.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.