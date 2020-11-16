A Bozeman woman is accused of punching a Gallatin County jailer in the face several times.
Alexis Kreyser, 22, is charged with felony assault on a peace officer. She appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday where her bail was set at $5,000.
On Friday, a sheriff’s deputy responded to the Gallatin County jail for a report of an assault on a jailer. The jailer told the deputy that Kreyser assaulted him, court documents allege. Kreyser yelled profanities and refused to talk to the deputy.
Video of the incident showed the jailer trying to help Kreyser make a call. As the jailer then escorted Kreyser to a holding cell, the defendant punched him in the face several times, court documents say. Other jailers helped restrain Kreyser.
