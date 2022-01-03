Support Local Journalism


A Bozeman woman is accused of punching and choking a man she was in a relationship with during an argument in the final hours of 2021.

Law enforcement responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on East Koch Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, according to charging documents. Shortly afterward, Laura Buxengard, 35, was arrested for strangulation of a partner or family member, a first offense and a felony.

Judge Bryan Adams set Buxengard’s bail at $25,000 on Monday morning.

The man involved told law enforcement that he and Buxengard were arguing and that she jumped on him, stood on his chest and began hitting him in the face before grabbing his throat for about 20 seconds.

Court documents detail some of the injuries that law enforcement saw on the man, which included bite marks on his arms, wrists and neck, bruising on both sides of his face and scratching and redness on his neck. He told officers that he did not lose consciousness or black out, but he did struggle to breathe.

Buxengard told officers that the man “freaked out” on her and prevented her from leaving the apartment. Documents say she didn’t confirm or deny biting the man and talked about other incidents when officers asked about this one.

In addition to the bail, Adams ordered that Buxengard have no contact with the alleged victim, not come within 300 feet of the East Koch Avenue residence where the incident happened and stay at least 300 feet away from where the man works or regularly goes.

Prosecutors said there are two pending misdemeanor partner or family member cases in Bozeman municipal court involving the same alleged victim and a conviction for partner assault out of Broadwater County in 2021, which Adams cited in his bail setting.

“You also have prior issues with the same alleged victim … the court’s taking that into consideration,” Adams said.

The judge also ordered that Buxengard not be allowed to possess guns or any other dangerous weapons. She is required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

If convicted of the felony strangulation charge, Buxengard could face up to $50,000 in fines and up to 5 years in the Montana state women’s prison, or both, and required completion of an anger management counseling course.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.

