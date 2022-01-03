Bozeman woman accused of felony assault for hitting, attempting to restrain man By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jan 3, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Bozeman woman is accused of refusing to allow a man she was dating to leave a hotel room and hitting him on Sunday morning.Mary Buckels, 32, was arrested and charged with partner or family member assault, a third offense. Judge Bryan Adams set bail for Buckels at $30,000 on Monday morning, citing a history of convictions for similar offenses.Court documents say police responded to a report of a fight in progress Sunday at the Bozeman Inn on Seventh Avenue. As an officer approached the two, Buckels appeared to have pinned the man to an exterior wall of the hotel and had been shoving him to keep him there, according to court documents. The man had bruising or other discoloration on his face when he spoke to officers, which he said came from Buckels. The man told law enforcement that he had wanted to leave the hotel room to get a cup of coffee, and that Buckels held onto the hood of his sweatshirt and slapped him before he was able to get away and leave the room.Buckels followed the man and continued to fight, shout and attempt to restrain him as the two went from the area of their room to the office of the hotel, documents say, and two witnesses told law enforcement that the man was trying to walk away and saying things like “leave me alone.”In Montana, a third or subsequent offence of partner or family member assault is a felony, while first and second offenses are generally misdemeanors, with exceptions — if a weapon is involved, for example. Buckels has two prior convictions for partner family member assault, one from 2013 and one from 2016.In addition to the $30,000 for bail, Adams ordered that Buckels have no contact with the man involved and she not come within 300 feet of where he lives, works or frequents, with the exception of a one-time law enforcement escort to collect personal items.“Given the history that you have here, which is lengthy, and you’re also on probation, that’s an issue,” Adams said at a hearing before announcing his bail decision.Buckels is also not allowed to leave Montana without the court’s permission or possess any firearms or other dangerous weapons.If convicted of the felony, she would face a minimum fine of $500 and a maximum of $50,000, 30 days minimum of incarceration with a maximum of up to five years in the state prison, or both. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. 