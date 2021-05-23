The Bozeman Police Department is testing out a new system for its patrol car dashboard cameras, an early step in the process to eventually install body-worn cameras on officers’ uniforms.
A dashboard camera from vendor Getac Video Solutions is now being tested in just one patrol car to work out any logistical obstacles. Police chief Jim Veltkamp said the department and the city determined that the best way to install body cameras was to overhaul its existing video system, so that body camera footage, dashboard camera footage, and footage from interview rooms at the under-construction Public Safety Center would all be on the same system.
That means that, before officers are wearing cameras, the cameras will be installed in all patrol vehicles.
“We determined that we do want to head in the direction of having body-worn cameras on all our officers,” said police chief Jim Veltkamp. “The best way to put a program like that together is to have the same system in the patrol cars and the body-worn cameras and, ideally, in the interview rooms in your facility.”
Last spring, the department selected Getac as the vendor and got to work making sure that Getac cameras would be in the interview rooms in the new public safety center.
If the city commission approves the proposed budget for next year, the cameras will then be installed in the rest of the fleet and the department and the city will begin a public education and feedback program on the use of body cameras.
“We promise to have a robust community engagement process about the use of body-worn cameras, and we’re going to start that in early 2022,” said City Manager Jeff Mihelich at the May 11 city commission meeting.
Veltkamp said that public engagement process will help the department craft policy around the use of the cameras and especially around releasing camera footage as evidence when there are potential privacy concerns, like if footage is from a private residence or inside the hospital.
“Then the next big step before we add in the body worn cameras is we want to do a pretty significant community engagement process to make sure people are aware that we’re getting body-worn cameras and that people know what to expect,” he said. “Once that is all set, then probably sometime next spring or summer we’ll actually implement the body-worn cameras.”
Body cameras are a piece of a puzzle in making policing more transparent, Veltkamp said, and he feels like they’re a step in the right direction. But they’re not the most important puzzle piece.
“A bigger part than the body worn cameras, I believe, is actually hiring the right officers, making sure you’re training them appropriately, making sure you’re monitoring their behavior and making it very clear what your expectations are,” he said.
The proposed city budget allocates $140,000 of the police department’s recommended $10.8 million budget to installing the new system. That $10.8 million is roughly 25% of the city’s total proposed budget of $38.7 million, with an additional 13% going to police pensions.
New patrol cars will also have the new Getac system installed, though that cost will be included in the cost of patrol cars and not the $140,000 for the remainder of the video system, said city spokesperson Melody Mileur.
