Authorities are still looking for a fourth man suspected of stealing a car and leading Bozeman police on a chase that ended with several other suspects in custody.
Bozeman Police Sgt. Travis Munter said authorities know who the man is but haven’t been able to find him. He said the person has ties to Bozeman but is suspected of committing the car theft in Billings.
He said there is no serious cause for concern but advised that people should lock their car doors.
“My biggest concern would be another victim here having their vehicle stolen,” Munter said.
The man was one of four people inside the car involved in the chase. Three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.
Munter said a man who was arrested on warrants from Billings has been released. A woman who was arrested on warrants is being held at the Gallatin County jail.
Munter confirmed the suspected driver of the stolen car is Jacob John Wells. He is charged with theft, criminal trespass and obstructing a peace officer, all misdemeanors.
Wells will likely be seen in Gallatin County Justice Court on the charges.
“Not saying that’s done,” Munter said. “There’s still some investigation to do, but that’s the status of where we are right now.”
The incident started around noon on Monday when a Gallatin County deputy spotted the reported stolen car from Billings and tried stopping it. The driver of the car led police on a chase that ended near Professional Drive.
Two passengers were arrested shortly after the car stopped. Wells ran behind businesses and initially evaded police.
Police, including a police dog, searched for about two hours for Wells, closing off streets along 19th Avenue where police believed Wells was hiding. Police from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Bozeman Police Department, Montana State University Police Department and the Montana Highway Patrol were all looking for Wells.
Officers eventually found Wells hiding in a storage area behind apartments on 20th Avenue and Koch Street.
He was arrested initially on warrants out of Yellowstone County.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.