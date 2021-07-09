The driver of a vehicle spotted leaving the scene of a double shooting at Bozeman Pond earlier this week is wanted for questioning, according to law enforcement.
Bozeman Police Department on Friday released two blurry images captured by a patrol vehicle responding to the shooting of what appears to be a red car traveling east on Huffine Lane at 10:19 p.m. on the Fourth of July. It’s unclear if the vehicle is connected to the suspect, Bozeman Police Sergeant Detective Joseph Swanson said in an interview.
“What we want to know is why were they there,” Swanson said of the driver.
Law enforcement have some ideas about the make and model of the vehicle but “nothing we can say for sure,” Swanson said. The vehicle appears to have a front license plate but any other information about the plate in the images provided is unidentifiable.
The photographs made public were taken by a high definition dash camera on a patrol vehicle, but Swanson said the lighting conditions and speed of the vehicles when the photographs were captured make it difficult to discern identifiable details.
More than a dozen people have offered information to investigators in the almost week since the shooting.
“Some of the tips are helpful, some have some less helpful information, but we’re wiling to hear from everybody,” Swanson said. “Nothing is too small for us.”
Bozeman Police identified the suspect — wanted for attempted deliberate homicide — as someone with a slender build, approximately 5’9 to 6’ tall, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and a black mask covering their nose and mouth, according to a press release Monday. The gender of the suspect is not known.
Law enforcement encourage anyone with information about the vehicle to contact Detective Quinn Ellingson at 582-2956 or qellingson@bozeman.net or email at crimetips@bozeman.net. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available to people with information about a potential suspect, Swanson said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Bret Hauff is the Chronicle’s city editor. He can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or {span}406-582-2647.{/span}