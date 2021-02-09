Bozeman police saw an increase in complaints about parties during the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, drunk driving arrests and calls for disorderly conduct dropped off.
From March to December the Bozeman Police Department received 498 complaints about loud parties compared to 317 from the previous year, according to police records obtained by the Chronicle. Complaints for parties doubled or nearly doubled in March, May, August and October, while other months remained consistent.
During the same timeframe, police arrested 267 people for driving drunk, 46 fewer arrests than during those months from the previous year. And police responded to 561 calls for disorderly conduct during that time, compared to 619 calls from the previous year.
The data reflect shifts in what police dealt with during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Interim Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said there could be a number of reasons for the change.
In March, police received 27 party complaints, an increase from 15 calls for the same month in 2019. In May, there were 58 reports for parties compared to 23 from the previous year. There were 103 reports of parties in August, an increase of 63 calls from the prior year.
In October, complaints about parties in Bozeman nearly tripled. Police received 63 reports of parties compared to 23 during the same month the previous year.
Bozeman interim police chief Jim Veltkamp said there could be a lot of reasons for the increase. He said he was speculating that the coronavirus pandemic, closed bars and growth in the city could have led to more people calling about private parties.
This past year has been unlike any other, and Veltkamp said calls the police department received are no different. He said he’s heard reports that people wouldn’t typically call in prior to 2020, like 20 people at a house making noise and “not social distancing.”
“I think some of it is due to an enhanced concern about the activity due to COVID,” Veltkamp said.
Anecdotally, he said, May and August is when students at Montana State University are either coming to or leaving Bozeman. October is when Halloween parties typically happen.
Veltkamp said that was “complete speculation,” though, and that it was hard to blame the increase on one thing. He said he’s unsure if there were more parties happening or if there were other factors that led to that increase.
Veltkamp said those calls could also depend on how much a neighbor tolerates. Throughout his career, he said, he’s seen large parties that weren’t reported and responded to “noisy parties” that turned out to be “three people playing a video game.”
“It just varies so much on what’s reported and what’s not reported,” Veltkamp said.
Veltkamp said police did 6,609 traffic stops from March to December, 344 fewer in that same timeframe from the previous year. He said police erred on the side of caution and used “a bit more discretion” when considering stopping a driver because of COVID-19.
“We’re generally back to our normal activity and normal traffic stops, but there was a period of time there where we certainly weren’t functioning like we normally do,” Veltkamp said.
