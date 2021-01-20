Amid political tension across the country, Bozeman police are keeping an eye on federal and local government buildings for suspicious behavior and activity.
Interim Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said Tuesday that the Bozeman Police Department has been in talks with state and federal agencies relaying information about activities that may happen here. So far, he said, there’s been nothing indicating “significant protests or events that are scheduled” in the area.
Veltkamp said that police are focusing patrol on those buildings because that’s where protests or other events may happen. He said that police have investigated several tips, reports and activity, but have found that none have “come to fruition.”
However, Veltkamp said, police are ready to respond to any incident.
“We really, honestly, have to be aware that anything can happen at any time at any of these locations, so we just want to have an appropriate response,” Veltkamp said.
Last week, the FBI issued a warning for plans of armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C., in the days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to the Associated Press.
Montana’s state capitol in Helena has beefed up its security following the agency’s warning.
The warning came after President Donald Trump’s supporters rioted and took over the U.S. Capitol while Congress was voting to certify the results of the November election. Five people, including one Capitol police officer, were killed during the incident.
On Tuesday, Veltkamp said he appreciates living in a place where people are generally willing to talk about issues civilly, but he does not dismiss that things can happen here “because they certainly do and can happy anywhere.” He said the police department takes tips “very seriously,” are working to verify claims and has developed an appropriate response, if needed.
“We’re certainly cognizant that anything could happen,” Veltkamp said.
Part of that response, he said, is making sure people don’t become violent or threaten others while monitoring people’s right to assemble and exercise free speech. Veltkamp said inappropriately responding could cause further issues.
“When it comes to threatening other people or damaging other property, that’s the line that we need to make sure we hold,” Veltkamp said.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.