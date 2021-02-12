A little more than 36 years later, the Bozeman Police Department is looking to new technology and asking the publics help in solving the city’s sole unsolved homicide.
On Feb. 10, 1985, Randy Church was closing the Pizza Hut on West Main Street. An unknown person went into the shop and shot and killed Church.
Employees the next morning found Church’s body and called police.
Detective Benjamin King, who began working on the case a year ago, said police are using new forensic technologies in the case that have come out since the murder. He said police have also brought on forensic experts in the case to “bring some hope” to leads.
“One of the things we didn’t want to do is put all our eggs in one basket, as far as the forensic sciences,” King said.
The police department is asking for anyone with information on the case to call the cold case tip line at 406-582-2025. People can also email coldcasetips@bozeman.net.
When Church was murdered, Pizza Hut pitched in a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction. King said the pizza chain has upped the reward to $10,000 for any information on the incident leading to an arrest and conviction.
“We’re hoping that might be the dangled carrot that might bring somebody forward that would otherwise be reluctant to come forward,” he said.
The case has been open since the incident. King said there have been issues with having enough investigators and “case priority” over the years, though.
“Stuff like that that’s caused the case to go cold and run a little dormant,” he said.
Since then, police have worked with federal agencies to try to solve what happened that night.
King said police have restarted interviews with people who were interviewed when the killing happened. He said nothing big has happened that would cause police to ask for the public’s help. Rather, King said, investigators feel confident they have a good handle on the case information now.
He’s coordinating with the family and other people involved in the case. King said he’s looking for any information — even if it’s rumors or second- or third-hand information — about the incident.
“My job is to corroborate any information I get, so I’m happy to receive any and all that’s out there,” King said.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.