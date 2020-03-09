Bozeman police are investigating a shot fired at a tow truck Sunday afternoon near Montana State University.
Bozeman Police Sgt. Travis Munter said officers responded to the Hawks Ridge apartment complex in the 1700 block of West Kagy Boulevard at 2:46 p.m. after a tow truck driver reported hearing a gunshot fired and impact to the truck. Munter said the driver pulled into the complex to tow someone illegally parked.
“They didn’t report that they saw anyone with a gun. They heard a shot, and heard impact with their truck,” Munter said.
No one was injured in the incident.
When officers got there, he said, there was damage on the truck that was “consistent with some sort of shot.”
“It looks like some sort of projectile contacted the truck, but it didn’t penetrate fully through the metal on the truck,” Munter said.
A handful of people were questioned, but Munter said no one has been charged. He said police closed off the road on Sunday to make sure everyone was safe and to figure out if the shot came from an apartment there.
He said the incident appeared to be directed at the tow truck company, and it didn’t appear there was any further or ongoing threat.
Anyone with information about the incident can call 582-2000 or Crimestoppers at 586-1131. They could also email crimetips@bozeman.net.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.