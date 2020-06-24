Bozeman police are investigating a downtown assault that put a man in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator for his injuries last week, according to a fundraiser page made to help pay the man’s medical bills.
Bozeman detective Joe Swanson said an investigation started on June 17 and detectives are gathering statements from witnesses and people involved in the incident. He said no one is in custody in connection to the assault.
“We just don’t know what specifically happened yet,” Swanson said.
An online fundraiser has raised $7,270 for Gabriel Lopez’s medical expenses since it was started a week ago.
On the fundraising page, the organizer said Lopez was repeatedly kicked in the head on the night of June 16 in downtown Bozeman. The organizer said Lopez started having seizures and became unconscious. The organizer said it’s unknown who assaulted Lopez.
He was later taken to a hospital in Billings by helicopter.
Lopez was in critical condition for at least two days but was released on June 20 and has been resting at home since, according to the fundraising page.
Anyone with information on the assault can call detective Dave Ferguson at 406-582-2247.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.