A woman reported a man threatened her with a knife while she was in her car outside her apartment Monday night, according to Bozeman Police Department.
The woman was sitting in her parked vehicle near 3rd Avenue and Koch Street just after 11 p.m. Monday when a man approached the vehicle and opened the drivers-side door, according to a news release.
The man, who the women said was wearing a gray sweatshirt and a red bandana, threatened her with a knife.
The woman fought the man off, according to the release, and ran into her apartment.
BPD Detective Captain Cory Klumb said she was not injured during the incident.
The man left the area after the woman ran into her apartment. Klumb said officers set up a permitter in the area but were unable to find the man. BPD did not receive any calls reporting similar incidents last night.
This sort of incident is uncommon in Bozeman, Klumb said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 406-582-2021 or cklumb@bozeman.net or Crime Stoppers at 406-586-1131. Klumb said information that leads to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward.
