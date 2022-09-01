Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a “wanted person” who they say may be armed and dangerous.
In a Facebook post, BPD said it’s seeking Christopher Bias, 44, who has warrants out for his arrest.
Bias “poses an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley,” according to the post. The post does not specify what Bias is wanted in connection with.
He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the post. He is described as a white man, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 5 foot and 9 inches and 180 pounds.
He is believed to be riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle that is missing a windshield and has a replacement seat with a yellow strap.
The public is advised not to approach Bias but to call 911 and tell dispatch the suspect's description and location.
BPD Capt. Dana McNeil told the Chronicle that the post is part of an active investigation but declined to give further details. More information would be provided as it became available, he said.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
