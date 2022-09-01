Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a “wanted person” who they say may be armed and dangerous.

In a Facebook post, BPD said it’s seeking Christopher Bias, 44, who has warrants out for his arrest.

Bias “poses an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley,” according to the post. The post does not specify what Bias is wanted in connection with.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

