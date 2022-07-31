Let the news come to you

Law enforcement responded to a shooting at the Bozeman Walmart Sunday evening. 

A Facebook post from the Bozeman Police Department said officers went to the store after receiving multiple reports of a shooting inside the store around 7:50 p.m.

The post said officers found one male victim and arrested a male suspect. The post said an altercation between the two men led to the shooting. 

