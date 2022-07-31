Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Law enforcement responded to a shooting at the Bozeman Walmart Sunday evening.
A Facebook post from the Bozeman Police Department said officers went to the store after receiving multiple reports of a shooting inside the store around 7:50 p.m.
The post said officers found one male victim and arrested a male suspect. The post said an altercation between the two men led to the shooting.
The post said there doesn't appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.
The department urged people to avoid the area as law enforcement interview witnesses.
