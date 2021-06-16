The Bozeman Police Department is investigating a suspected deliberate homicide after finding a man dead during a welfare check on June 13.
Officers conducted a welfare check on the 100 block of North 9th Street to check on Steven Jay Kilwein, 79, according to a news release from BPD. The person who requested the welfare check had been unable to get in touch with Kilwein recently, the release said. Law enforcement did not receive response, entered the residence and found Kilwein dead.
It appeared at first that his death could have been from a construction accident, as the residence was under renovation, but an investigation and autopsy, neither of which have been concluded yet, indicated that Kilwein’s death could be the result of a criminal act.
Detective Sergeant Joseph Swanson said that law enforcement have identified a potential suspect but have not yet made any arrests. Swanson declined to give additional information on the suspect because of the ongoing investigation and did not provide timeline for when additional information could be made available to the public.
Swanson said that any information the public has on the situation could be helpful for law enforcement and that anyone who provides information could be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward.
“We’re encouraging anyone who may have had contact with the victim or who know of him, if they believe they have information, that would be helpful to our investigation,” he said. “We can maintain their confidentiality, but we would like to hear from them.”
Anyone who has tips or information to share can contact Detective Ben King at 406-582-2035, Crimestoppers at 406-586-1131 or email crimetips@bozeman.net.
