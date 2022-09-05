Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department was involved in a vehicle chase Sunday afternoon after a driver fled a traffic stop and eventually tried to flee on foot.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., a Bozeman officer attempted to stop a vehicle along the 1100 block on North 19th Avenue but the driver didn’t pull over, according to a news release from the Bozeman Police Department.

The vehicle, which was listed as stolen, increased its speed driving north on 19th Avenue while the officer pursued. The driver continued onto Interstate 90 headed east, where Bozeman officers positioned spike strips.

