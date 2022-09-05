The Bozeman Police Department was involved in a vehicle chase Sunday afternoon after a driver fled a traffic stop and eventually tried to flee on foot.
On Sunday around 4 p.m., a Bozeman officer attempted to stop a vehicle along the 1100 block on North 19th Avenue but the driver didn’t pull over, according to a news release from the Bozeman Police Department.
The vehicle, which was listed as stolen, increased its speed driving north on 19th Avenue while the officer pursued. The driver continued onto Interstate 90 headed east, where Bozeman officers positioned spike strips.
According to the release, one of the vehicle’s tires was deflated when it hit the spike strips, and the driver continued driving east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 until it exited at the East Main intersection in Bozeman.
The vehicle drove east on Frontage Road until it crashed on railroad tracks near Rocky Creek Road, and the driver fled on foot. The driver was tracked using one of the police dogs, named Stretch, and ultimately taken into custody.
According to the police department, no members of the public, officers or the suspect were injured during the chase.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol were also involved in the incident. The Bozeman Police Department said the investigation is still active, and if anyone has information to contact a detective at 406-582-2245.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.