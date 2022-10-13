Bozeman police officers have begun wearing body cameras after a years-long process to add them to the department.
Patrol sergeants began wearing the body cameras last week with the hopes that the entire department will begin to wear them by the end of the month, said police chief Jim Veltkamp.
Veltkamp said the department is taking a phased approach to its rollout to ensure the system is functioning properly, get officers familiarized with the system and work out any kinks.
Patrol officers will begin wearing the cameras next, then detectives and eventually the whole department.
Support staff who work with the public, like crash investigators and animal control officers, will also eventually wear the cameras.
The department has about 70 cameras, Veltkamp said, which are through the same system as the department’s patrol car cameras and cameras in interview rooms in the Bozeman Public Safety Center.
Officer training on the department’s body-worn camera policies and how the cameras work has already begun.
Getting body-worn cameras for the department has been a years-long process. The department identified it as a priority in late 2020, Veltkamp said, and this September finalized a policy for the cameras which was based on local and state laws, and input from officers and city residents.
“We had a lot of community engagement during this process and we appreciate all those who gave us feedback and listened to our presentations and called with questions, concerns and thoughts,” Veltkamp said. “It helped us craft our policy and program.”
Officers must use body cameras when responding to a call for service, when transporting people in custody or for courtesy transports and when making “proactive enforcement contacts,” with some exceptions, according to the policy.
Officers should not record when it is a safety risk, when they are not responding to a call or an investigation, during planning or undercover work, or during public meetings or community events — unless they believe a crime was or is about to be committed, according to the police.
Officers stationed in schools will have body worn cameras, but the policy states they should have them turned off while on duty unless there is a specific reason to activate them.
Police officers aren’t required to tell people they are being recorded, but must wear them in a “conspicuous manner” and tell the public if they’re asked.
Veltkamp said the public expects police to use body-worn cameras and juries expect to see footage during trials.
There have been no issues with the sergeants who have already begun wearing them and overall officers have also been looking forward to the program’s implementation, he said.
“They show exactly how an interaction went which can do nothing but protect everyone involved, including the officer,” Veltkamp said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.