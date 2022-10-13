Let the news come to you

Bozeman police officers have begun wearing body cameras after a years-long process to add them to the department.

Patrol sergeants began wearing the body cameras last week with the hopes that the entire department will begin to wear them by the end of the month, said police chief Jim Veltkamp.

Veltkamp said the department is taking a phased approach to its rollout to ensure the system is functioning properly, get officers familiarized with the system and work out any kinks.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

