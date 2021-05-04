The Bozeman Police Department is asking for help in identifying the suspect of a recent early-morning shooting on West Babcock Street.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anybody with information on the suspects.
Detectives with BPD believe the shooting may be related to a physical altercation that occurred in a grocery store parking lot the day prior, according to a social media post from the Bozeman Police Department.
Bozeman Police Detectives continue to investigate the shooting incident which occurred in the early morning hours of...
Posted by Bozeman Police Department on Thursday, April 29, 2021
The shooting happened shortly after midnight on April 19 on the 1200 block of West Babcock Street, near Bozeman High School and the Main Street Starbucks.
According to an April 19 release from the Bozeman Police Department, a man left a residence on West Babcock Street to smoke when a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to him and someone inside the vehicle shot him. He was transported to Bozeman Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Law enforcement said the shooting was not a random incident and that there is not a threat to the community at large. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Llyod #121 at 582-2225.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.