The Bozeman Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected to be involved in an armed robbery that happened a year ago. 

The robbery happened at the Town Pump on North 19th Street and Baxter Lane in Bozeman on July 13, 2021, according to police. Surveillance footage showed a suspect fleeing the scene.

The man suspected to be involved in the robbery is described as white and between 5 feet and 5 inches and 5 feet and 7 inches tall with a "medium build." 

He fled the scene in a four-door sedan, which detectives believe is a 1995 to 1999 Toyota Avalon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Tom Lloyd at 406-582-2225.

Individuals who offer information which aids in arrest or prosecution may be eligible for a reward via CrimeStoppers, Lloyd said in an email. 

