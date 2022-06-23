A white Toyota car caught on surveillance footage on July 13, 2021 fleeing the scene of an armed robbery at Town Pump on North 19th Street.
A hat worn by a man suspected to be involved with an armed robbery.
A surveillance photo of a man suspected to be involved in an armed robbery that happened on July 13, 2021 at the North 19th Street Town Pump.
Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected to be involved in an armed robbery that happened a year ago.
The robbery happened at the Town Pump on North 19th Street and Baxter Lane in Bozeman on July 13, 2021, according to police. Surveillance footage showed a suspect fleeing the scene.
The man suspected to be involved in the robbery is described as white and between 5 feet and 5 inches and 5 feet and 7 inches tall with a "medium build."
He fled the scene in a four-door sedan, which detectives believe is a 1995 to 1999 Toyota Avalon.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Tom Lloyd at 406-582-2225.
Individuals who offer information which aids in arrest or prosecution may be eligible for a reward via CrimeStoppers, Lloyd said in an email.
