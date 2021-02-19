An Idaho man is accused of forcefully pulling a woman into his hotel room and sexually assaulting her.
Masimba Irvine Ruwo is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, both felonies, according to a Bozeman Police Department news release.
Police arrested Ruwo early Friday morning.
He is being held at the Gallatin County jail without bail.
Ruwo will likely be seen in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday.
The investigation is ongoing and police believe the incident is an isolated one.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Bozeman detective Joseph Swanson at 406-582-2951 or email him at jswanson@bozeman.net. People can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.
Survivors of sexual assault or people who know survivors of sexual assault can call the Bozeman sexual assault counseling center’s 24-hour crisis and support line at 406-586-3333 for help.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.