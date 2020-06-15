Two Bozeman men were arrested over the weekend after police found numerous marijuana plants and a growing operation inside both of the men’s apartments.
Lawrence William Werth, 65, is charged with drug possession, possession with the intent to sell, criminal production of dangerous drugs and use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture, all felonies.
Jonathan Richard Potter, 38, is charged with possession of drugs with the intent to sell and criminal production of dangerous drugs, both felonies.
Potter and Werth appeared Monday in Gallatin County Justice Court. A judge set bail for each at $10,000.
On Saturday, Bozeman police officers were trying to arrest a man on a warrant at a home on Tamarack Street when they found Potter, who also had a warrant for his arrest, with his dog.
Officers arrested Potter but let him take his dog to Werth’s house so Werth could care for the dog while Potter went to jail. The officers followed Potter to the house.
When Potter opened the door to Werth’s apartment opened, police saw bright lighting in a back room with several marijuana plants, court documents say. Officers said they also saw a plastic water trough and ventilation system in the room.
Officers put Potter in the back of a patrol car and did a “protective sweep” of Werth's apartment. They saw two rooms with dozens of marijuana plants and a large bag with what appeared to be more than a pound of raw marijuana, court documents say.
Officers removed Werth from the apartment and arrested him.
Police said they recovered $7,081 in cash, 47 marijuana plants, and more than 3 pounds of marijuana from Werth’s apartment, according to charging documents. They also found digital scales, bags, water pipes, a small vial with cocaine residue and devices used for growing marijuana like lights, ballasts and ventilation fans, court documents say.
Werth said Potter helped him with errands, drove him around and that Werth would often lend Potter his truck.
Werth initially told police that he and Potter met through work but did not elaborate. He later admitted to police that that Potter was also growing marijuana inside his own apartment, court documents say.
Officers found 37 marijuana plants in Potter’s apartment, according to charging documents. They also found about 14.5 pounds of marijuana and devices used for growing marijuana like lights, ventilation fans and a carbon dioxide tank with a regulator, according to charging documents.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.