Business and Health Reporter
Subscribe
A Bozeman man will receive a suspended prison sentence after he was accused of threatening a woman with a knife while a child was in the room.
Bradley Darold Nelson, 52, previously pleaded guilty to felony assault with a dangerous weapon.
Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown on Thursday sentenced Nelson to a 10-year suspended sentence, meaning he will serve the 10 years on probation.
A second charge, felony strangulation of a partner or family member, was dismissed during Thursday’s sentencing hearing as part of a plea agreement.
Upon sentencing, Brown said he decided to impose the 10-year suspended sentence because the victim had indicated she was in support of the the plea deal.
Nelson will have a host of conditions with his suspended sentence, including being prohibited from contacting the victim or the victim’s child unless it is permitted by court order.
In May, police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a local hotel room. According to court documents, Nelson had threatened a woman in the hotel room, where a child was also staying, with a knife.
He later choked the victim, who was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital for treatment.
During Thursday’s sentencing, Nelson expressed regret and said his use of alcohol has led to “a lot of heartache.”
Both Nelson and his defense attorney said he was committed to remaining sober and working past his addiction.
Nelson will receive credit for 327 days already spent in jail and will be required to register as a violent offender.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form.
Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.