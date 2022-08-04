Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A Bozeman man was sentenced Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, break-in and riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Andrew Michael Cavanaugh, 37, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by Judge Amit Mehta to 24 months of probation and 60 hours of community service. He will also have to pay $500 in restitution.

Cavanaugh, the owner of the now-defunct Tactical Citizen firearm academy in Belgrade and former Marine, pleaded guilty in February to the misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing at the Capitol Building as part of a plea agreement.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.