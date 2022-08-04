A Bozeman man was sentenced Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, break-in and riot in the U.S. Capitol.
Andrew Michael Cavanaugh, 37, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by Judge Amit Mehta to 24 months of probation and 60 hours of community service. He will also have to pay $500 in restitution.
Cavanaugh, the owner of the now-defunct Tactical Citizen firearm academy in Belgrade and former Marine, pleaded guilty in February to the misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing at the Capitol Building as part of a plea agreement.
According to the complaint, Cavanaugh wore a hat with his business’ name on it as he and hundreds of others broke into the Capitol building as an attempt to interrupt the certification of the electoral college votes for the 2020 presidential election.
The hat and video footage of Cavanaugh posted to social media helped the FBI identify and locate Cavanaugh.
Security footage from the Capitol building shows Cavanaugh entering the Capitol Crypt and “excitedly fist pumping,” before continuing into the Capitol Rotunda, according to court documents.
Cavanaugh spent roughly 30 minutes inside the Capitol building before climbing out of a window.
His defense attorney, Maria N. Jacob, said in a sentencing recommendation that Cavanaugh regretted his involvement on Jan. 6, 2021, and did not destroy property, encourage violence or destruction of property or enter any sensitive areas of the Capitol building.
The February plea agreement dropped the misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building
Cavanaugh is the second Montanan to be sentenced for their involvement the riot. Allen Camper, of Missoula, was sentenced in November to 60 days incarceration and 60 hours of community service.
Three other Montanans, a Dillon man and two brothers from East Helena, have cases pending against them.
