A Bozeman man accused of stealing another person’s government benefits was sentenced to prison Friday.
U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen sentenced Ira Kyrk Westbrook, 47, to six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release in Missoula on Friday.
Westbrook had pleaded guilty to the felony social security fraud charge in July as part of a plea agreement which dropped two other charges.
Christensen also ordered Westbrook pay $57,329 in restitution, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
According to court documents, Westbrook was a representative payee and managed benefits for a man staying as a hospice patient at a rehabilitation facility.
Between January 2020 and February 2021, Westbrook apparently transferred payments from the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs from the man’s bank account to Westbrook’s account.
Westbrook allegedly spent that money in Bozeman, including buying a travel trailer for $8,500 and a Jeep for $10,000 which he apparently told law enforcement was used to run errands for the man.
