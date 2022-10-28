Let the news come to you

A Bozeman man accused of stealing another person’s government benefits was sentenced to prison Friday.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen sentenced Ira Kyrk Westbrook, 47, to six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release in Missoula on Friday.

Westbrook had pleaded guilty to the felony social security fraud charge in July as part of a plea agreement which dropped two other charges.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

