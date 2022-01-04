Support Local Journalism


A Bozeman man was sentenced to a five year suspended sentence and 100 days in jail for smashing a pint glass onto a man’s face in early 2021, a judge decided Tuesday afternoon.

Patrick McShane, 38, pleaded guilty to felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor assault in September 2021.

According to court documents, McShane was at the Hideaway Lounge on Jan. 16. An employee who had worked that day and stuck around after his shift to watch a football game on TV was sitting in the bar near McShane.

The man told McShane that he was standing in an area customers were not allowed to be, and McShane challenged him to a fight. The man refused to fight McShane and told him to leave, at which point McShane smashed a pint glass into the man’s face with enough force that the glass shattered.

He then dragged the man off of the barstool he was sitting on across the floor of the bar for about 10 feet, documents say, and punched another on-shift employee in the jaw on his way out the door before leaving the area.

Law enforcement was unable to locate McShane that day at the Hideaway or at his residence. He turned himself in to officers the following day, charging documents say. 

The man who McShane hit with the pint glass had what documents describe as a “severe laceration” because of the pint glass. He spoke at McShane’s sentencing hearing, telling Judge Peter Ohman and the courtroom about the assault.

In addition to the scarring from the glass, the man said he now has a muscle twitch in both eyes and a muscle in one eye that is out of place and causing his vision to deteriorate. Psychological impacts from the assault include panic attacks and struggles with being in crowds, the man said, things he did not experience prior to January 2021.

McShane’s attorney Herman A. Watson IV argued for McShane to be incarcerated for 60 days as opposed to 100 and emphasized that his client was remorseful for what he did and had since received treatment for alcohol abuse.

“I was in a bad place mentally” and had consumed a lot of alcohol on that day, McShane told the court Tuesday morning. “... It was 100% my fault, and I take responsibility and I’m deeply deeply remorseful … it’s the worst thing that I’ve ever done, and I don’t want to do anything like that ever again.”

In addition to the suspended sentence and 100 days in jail, Ohman sentenced McShane to pay more than $2,000 in restitution to the victim and register as a violent offender. He’s also not allowed to have any contact with either of the people he assaulted or the Hideaway Lounge, use or possess alcohol or go to bars or liquor stores.

Assault with a weapon carries a prison term of up to 20 years and a fine of up to $50,000. Misdemeanor assault carries a jail sentence of up to 6 months and a fine of up to $500. 

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

