A Bozeman man was sentenced this week to eight years in prison for trafficking meth in Montana.
Jared Robert Williams, 42, pleaded guilty in federal court in September to possession with intent to distribute meth.
According to a news release from the Montana Department of Justice, the Missouri River Drug Task Force began investigating Williams for suspected distribution of “large quantities” of meth. In November 2020, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped Williams and searched his vehicle. During the search, the trooper found an unspecified amount of meth, drug paraphernalia, two cell phones and more than $17,500 in cash. About $10,000 was stacked in a “brick fashion,” the news release said, and wrapped tightly in plastic wrap.
Law enforcement searched the two cell phones in Williams’ possession and found messages and photos that appeared to show Williams selling meth.
A witness told law enforcement that Williams had sold him 3.75 pounds of meth, about 13,600 doses, in a two-month period for the witness to resell.
Williams told law enforcement in an interview that he did sell meth, but denied the money was from drug dealing and that he did not believe in banks. After being booked into jail, Williams called his girlfriend and talked about a bank account, the release said.
Williams was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen.
The case was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark and investigated by the Missouri River Drug Task Force and the Montana Highway Patrol. The case was part of the DOJ’s Project Safe Neighborhoods, a coalition of federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement organizations focused on cracking down on meth tracking and firearm offenses, among other crimes.
In addition to eight years in prison, Williams was sentenced to five years of supervised release and was ordered to forfeit the $17,644 that was found and seized during the November search.
