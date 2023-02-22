Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A Bozeman man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for downloading child pornography.

Jacob Michael Rieger, 23, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release for transportation of child pornography.

The charge carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.