A Bozeman man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for downloading child pornography.
Jacob Michael Rieger, 23, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release for transportation of child pornography.
The charge carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
He pleaded guilty to the felony in October under a plea agreement that dropped three other felony charges related to child pornography.
According to court documents, in December 2021 the Bozeman Police Department began investigating a tip that Rieger had downloaded a sexually explicit video of a child onto his Snapchat account.
During the investigation Rieger apparently admitted to a Bozeman police detective that he had accessed and saved child pornograpic materials between October 2021 and March 2022, court docs allege.
He also apparently admitted to exchanging some of the explicit material with another user on Snapchat.
According to court documents, BPD seized two of Reiger’s smartphones which contained over 150 images and 50 videos of child pornography in March 2022.
At the time, Rieger was on probation with the Montana Department of Corrections for two counts of sexual abuse of a child, where Rieger was accused of downloading 14 child pornography videos.
He received a 72 month deferred sentence out of Dawson County in March 2021 on those charges, according to the DOC.
U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen sentenced Rieger in Missoula, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
