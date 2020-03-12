A Bozeman man was sentenced Wednesday to the Department of Corrections for forcing a woman to drive him around and threatening to kill her if she didn’t obey him.
David Nazari-Cohen, 34, was given a 10-year commitment, with five suspended, for aggravated kidnapping and strangulation of a partner or family member assault, both felonies.
Nazari-Cohen was also ordered to complete 40 hours of counseling and pay a $100 fine for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.
Upon his release, Nazari-Cohen is required to register as a violent offender.
Nazari-Cohen appeared in Gallatin County District Court before Judge John Brown.
On July 16, Nazari-Cohen was looking for a woman who he hadn’t been able to reach by phone, according to charging documents. When he found her locked in a car, Nazari-Cohen punched out the window and unlocked the car.
Police eventually stopped the car at Ferguson Avenue and Babcock Street. The woman jumped out.
The woman said Nazari-Cohen forced himself into her car, ordered her to drive to a secluded area while threatening to shoot and kill her or kidnap her. She said Nazari-Cohen also grabbed her hair, pushed her face into the side of the car and punched her a few times.
In court on Wednesday, Nazari-Cohen expressed remorse and said that he was “deeply ashamed” for his actions. He said he regretted what he did and that he “didn’t think he would do such a thing.”
“I was happy to have this bottom … to help me make deeply rooted changes to my behavior and outlook, which otherwise would not have been possible,” Nazari-Cohen said.
Judge Brown said that he could have sided with the state’s recommendation to send him to the Montana State Prison and that he thought that was a reasonable recommendation. He said he listened to the people who spoke for Nazari-Cohen, including Rabbi Chaim Bruk, and decided not to do that.
“I decided I'm going to give you a chance,” Brown told Nazari-Cohen.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.