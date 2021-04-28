A Bozeman man accused of statutory rape of a 13-year-old pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning at his initial appearance in Gallatin County District Court before Judge John Brown.
Cam Zinda, 46, is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. If convicted, he faces a minimum prison sentence of 4 years, not to exceed 100 years, and a maximum fine of $50,000.
Zinda’s attorney, Lucas Wagner with Watson Law Firm, said that the initial appearance went the way he anticipated.
“Mr. Zinda just looks forward to the process playing itself out here,” Wagner said.
According to court documents, Zinda met the 13-year-old on social media, though the documents don’t specify what social media platform.
The girl told forensic interviewers in November 2020 that she had snuck out of her house and engaged in sexual intercourse with a man at some point in the past few months.
Detectives used the GPS in the girl’s phone to find that she left her house in October 2020 and went to a fourplex in the county.
The landlord of the fourplex told law enforcement that the girl’s description of the man and his apartment’s layout matched Zinda and his apartment and confirmed Zinda’s name.
Court documents also state that, at the time the incident allegedly happened, the victim “clearly looked like a child.”
He admitted that he kissed the victim and touched her in inappropriate areas, but denied knowing that the 13-year-old was underage.
Judge Rick West set Zinda’s bail at $200,000 at his appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court in February and ordered that he have no contact with the victim or come within 300 feet of her residence.
Judge Brown continued those conditions. Zinda has paid bail and is no longer in custody.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.