Bozeman man pleads not guilty to rape, other charges added By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 25, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Bozeman man accused of four felony sex crimes and two misdemeanors against two 14-year-old girls pleaded not guilty on Wednesday morning to all six counts at an initial district court appearance.Andrew Fox Foust, 21, is accused of two counts of felony aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, two counts of felony sexual assault and two counts of misdemeanor unlawful restraint.When first arrested, Foust was accused of one count of sexual intercourse without consent. Further investigation into the incident and interviews with those involved brought about the additional charges. Foust picked up two girls in his truck early morning on July 20 and drove them to Glen Lake Rotary Pond, or “Bozeman Beach,” to watch a movie in his truck bed, according to court documents.Neither of the girls had met Foust in person before, but documents say that the two girls are friends and that he met and had been communicating with one of them over social media.One of the girls told law enforcement that she was afraid to walk or run away from Foust because his body language was “mean” and that she believed he would catch her if she tried to run. She told law enforcement that both girls attempted to leave and told Foust to stop several times but that Foust physically restrained them. Both said Foust physically hurt them while assaulting them. Video evidence from a gas station where Foust picked up and dropped off the girls show that he picked them up at approximately 1:30 a.m. and dropped them off at the same gas station at approximately 3:16 a.m., court documents say.A family member of one of the girls provided screenshots of a conversation between Foust and the girl that took place on social after the alleged assault, which is included in court charging documents filed on Aug. 5. In it, Foust sent a message that said “And sorry for making the whole thing awkward; it was me (sic) bad” and that “I shouldn’t have done anything with you guys, I feel terrible (to be honest).”While Foust appeared in court in Gallatin County, Judge Brenda Gilbert, who presides over Montana’s Sixth Judicial District court in Park County, oversaw the hearing.Gilbert continued the $10,000 cash bail, which Foust had already paid, and other conditions of release, documents say.Foust’s attorney Todd Whipple did not respond to a request for comment on the case. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Tags Andrew Fox Foust Charge Criminal Law Law Crime Brenda Gilbert Sex Crime Misdemeanor Felony Sexual Intercourse Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer 