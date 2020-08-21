A Bozeman man pleaded not guilty earlier this week to charges that accuse him of distributing fentanyl.
Dylan Cole Martin, 23, is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl. He appeared in federal court on Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto.
Martin was released after the hearing, according to minutes from the proceedings.
From December 2018 to March 2019, Martin is accused of conspiring with others to distribute fentanyl.
In March, court documents say, Martin distributed a mixture that contained fentanyl.
The FBI, Missouri River Drug Task Force, Montana Department of Criminal Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.
If convicted, Martin could face up to a $1 million fine, 20 years in prison and three years supervised release.
