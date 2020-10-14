A Bozeman man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that accuse him and his girlfriend of keeping animals in kennels filled with feces and with limited or no access to water.
Joshua Dean Krob is charged with three felony counts of animal cruelty. He also faces three misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals.
Krob appeared in Gallatin County District Court before Judge John Brown. He was released after the hearing.
Kami Reihman, a co-defendant in the case and Krob’s girlfriend, is also charged with three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. She is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.
Reihman pleaded not guilty to the charges last week.
In July, police responded to Reihman’s home on Sundance Drive for a report that she had violated the conditions of her probation and found several dogs in small crates with little room to move and no access to food or water in the basement of the house, court documents say.
Reihman was arrested for violating her probation.
The next day, Krob told police that he, Reihman and Reihman’s mother owned most of the animals, excluding some livestock that belonged to a friend, according to charging documents.
Police seized 67 animals from the home, including cats, dogs, puppies, reptiles, turkeys, geese, ducks, sheep and a goat.
Prosecutors said in court documents that several adult dogs and nine puppies did not have “sufficient water to sustain the animals' normal health.” Some of those dogs were confined in small kennels with feces and urine, court documents say.
Prosecutors said in court documents that eight ducks, eight geese and two turkeys were confined in an area with multiple decomposing birds that was full of feces.
The charges also accuse Krob of keeping cats, kittens, a ferret and a chinchilla confined to cages filled with feces and limited or no access to food or water. A bearded dragon and a Leopard Gecko were also found in dirty tanks with no water, court documents say.
