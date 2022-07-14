A Bozeman man accused of stealing another person’s government benefits pleaded guilty in federal court.
Ira Kyrk Westbrook, 47, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to social security fraud, a felony.
Westbrook pleaded as part of a plea agreement, which dropped two other charges. For the fraud charge Westbrook could see up to five years in prison.
According to court documents, Westbrook was a representative payee and managed benefits for a man staying as a hospice patient at a rehabilitation facility.
Between January 2020 and February 2021, Westbrook is accused of transferring payments from the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs from the man’s bank account to Westbrook’s account.
Westbrook allegedly spent that money in Bozeman, including buying a travel trailer for $8,500 and a Jeep for $10,000 which he apparently told law enforcement was used to run errands for the man.
As part of the plea agreement, Westbrook agreed to pay restitution for roughly $57,329 that was diverted from the man’s account.
U.S. District Court in Missoula in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Desoto presided over the Wednesday plea hearing, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
