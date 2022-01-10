Bozeman man pleads guilty to pointing gun at officers last summer By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jan 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Bozeman man who pointed firearms at police officers who were responding to a suicide threat in June 2021 pleaded guilty this week.Scott McGuigan appeared in custody before Judge Rienne McElyea on Monday morning with public defender Alex Jacobi. Prosecutor Jordan Salo amended the charges against McGuigan to two counts of assault on a peace officer, a felony, as opposed to the four counts of assault with a weapon McGiugan was originally charged with.McGuigan pleaded guilty to both charges of assault on a peace officer. As a condition of release, McElyea is requiring McGuigan to participate in the Bozeman Veteran Eligible Treatment Court, a special court run by Bozeman Municipal Court Judge Colleen Herrington that focuses on helping veterans avoid returning to the court system. According to court documents, law enforcement was responding to the 100 block of North Ninth Avenue for a suicide threat on a Sunday evening in June. McGuigan had reportedly told the Suicide Hotline that he had a loaded gun and that he was threatening to commit suicide or suicide by cop. McGuigan left the residence wearing an armored vest and carrying a handgun, a scoped rifle and an axe.He pointed the handgun at three officers on the scene and pointed the rifle at another, documents say. All were within 100 yards of McGuigan when he aimed the firearms. McGuigan dropped the firearms when ordered to do so, but picked them back up afterward. Law enforcement left after they confirmed another person who was thought to be inside the house had safely left the area.McGuigan was arrested the following day by a Bozeman police officer. His bail was set at $150,000 in justice court after his arrest.Assault on a peace officer carries a maximum of 10 years incarcerated and a maximum fine of $50,000, or both.McElyea continued many of the conditions of release, which included that he have no contact outside of professional contact with any of the four officers involved and that he follow local, state and federal laws.A sentencing hearing is scheduled for McGuigan for Feb. 28. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scott Mcguigan Officer Charge Law Criminal Law Legislation Rienne Mcelyea Assault Firearm Handgun Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next County Body cameras on the way for Gallatin County Sheriff's Office 2 hrs ago Environment Study: Over 1,700 trips taken on Bridger Mountain trails on a typical summer day 2 hrs ago City Ice rinks around Bozeman open for the season 2 hrs ago News The beat goes on: A photo, a shared passion and the exchange of a drum kit Jan 9, 2022 Environment Report: Snowpack in southwest Montana off to a good start following a dry fall Jan 9, 2022 City Bozeman City Commission to consider Canyon Gate development Tuesday Jan 8, 2022 What to read next County Body cameras on the way for Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Environment Study: Over 1,700 trips taken on Bridger Mountain trails on a typical summer day City Ice rinks around Bozeman open for the season News The beat goes on: A photo, a shared passion and the exchange of a drum kit Environment Report: Snowpack in southwest Montana off to a good start following a dry fall City Bozeman City Commission to consider Canyon Gate development Tuesday Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 1/10/22 - Report 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More from this section Body cameras on the way for Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Posted: 5:30 p.m. Big Sky man accused of raping 13-year-old girl Posted: 5 p.m. Bozeman City Commission to consider Canyon Gate development Tuesday Posted: Jan. 8, 2022 Justice Jim Rice announces reelection bid for state Supreme Court Posted: Jan. 7, 2022 Lawsuit challenging Keystone XL revocation dismissed as moot Posted: Jan. 7, 2022 Latest Local Body cameras on the way for Gallatin County Sheriff's Office 2 hrs ago Big Sky man accused of raping 13-year-old girl 2 hrs ago Ice rinks around Bozeman open for the season 2 hrs ago Bozeman man pleads guilty to pointing gun at officers last summer 2 hrs ago