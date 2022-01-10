Support Local Journalism


A Bozeman man who pointed firearms at police officers who were responding to a suicide threat in June 2021 pleaded guilty this week.

Scott McGuigan appeared in custody before Judge Rienne McElyea on Monday morning with public defender Alex Jacobi. Prosecutor Jordan Salo amended the charges against McGuigan to two counts of assault on a peace officer, a felony, as opposed to the four counts of assault with a weapon McGiugan was originally charged with.

McGuigan pleaded guilty to both charges of assault on a peace officer. As a condition of release, McElyea is requiring McGuigan to participate in the Bozeman Veteran Eligible Treatment Court, a special court run by Bozeman Municipal Court Judge Colleen Herrington that focuses on helping veterans avoid returning to the court system.

According to court documents, law enforcement was responding to the 100 block of North Ninth Avenue for a suicide threat on a Sunday evening in June. McGuigan had reportedly told the Suicide Hotline that he had a loaded gun and that he was threatening to commit suicide or suicide by cop. McGuigan left the residence wearing an armored vest and carrying a handgun, a scoped rifle and an axe.

He pointed the handgun at three officers on the scene and pointed the rifle at another, documents say. All were within 100 yards of McGuigan when he aimed the firearms.

McGuigan dropped the firearms when ordered to do so, but picked them back up afterward. Law enforcement left after they confirmed another person who was thought to be inside the house had safely left the area.

McGuigan was arrested the following day by a Bozeman police officer. His bail was set at $150,000 in justice court after his arrest.

Assault on a peace officer carries a maximum of 10 years incarcerated and a maximum fine of $50,000, or both.

McElyea continued many of the conditions of release, which included that he have no contact outside of professional contact with any of the four officers involved and that he follow local, state and federal laws.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for McGuigan for Feb. 28.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.

