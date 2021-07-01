A Bozeman man originally charged with two felonies, statutory rape and tampering with a witness, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in mid-June to two lesser charges.
Terrance O’Brien, 19, pleaded guilty to the amended charges of misdemeanor sexual assault and misdemeanor criminal contempt. Instead of revoking a deferred sentence related to an earlier felony burglary charge related to a marijuana dispensary robbery, Judge John Brown added two conditions to that deferment: that O’Brien have no contact with the child involved in the cases and that he comply with a transfer of his court supervision from Montana to Washington, where O’Brien has family, according to his attorney Michael Sinks.
Judge John Brown sentenced O’Brien to 180 days in the Gallatin County Detention Center for both charges, with credit for the 235 days already served in the detention center and 116 days served on probation. Brown waived court and other associated fees for the cases.
According to court documents, O’Brien was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl in November of 2020 at a hotel in Bozeman, when he was 19. The age of consent in Montana is 16, which means that no person under the age of 16 is able to consent to sex. O’Brien was taken into custody for the statutory rape accusation and charge in early November 2020.
Prosecutor Eric Kitzmiller said during the Wednesday morning sentencing hearing that he had met with the victim and a family member of the victim and that they were “in agreement with this plea agreement resolving this case in this way.”
Sinks said during the hearing that O’Brien plans to move out of the state after his release. Sinks did not return a request for further comment before deadline.
