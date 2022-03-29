A Bozeman man who was accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of computer parts from Bozeman Deaconess Hospital while working as a security guard received a deferred sentence Tuesday.
Remington Shideler, 27, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor theft charge during a sentencing hearing on Tuesday at Gallatin County District Court.
Judge Peter Ohman sentenced Shideler to a 12-month deferred sentence and to pay $18,864 in restitution to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and its insurance provider.
Shideler will receive credit for two days spent in jail.
The charges stem from a 2020 theft of centralized processing units, or CPUs, from hospital computers at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, where Shideler worked as a security guard.
In October 2020, the head of the IT department at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital reported someone stole 71 CPUs. Police subsequently concluded that $23,744 worth of CPUs were stolen from the hospital.
Police interviewed employees with the IT department and checked local re-sale computer businesses, but found nothing. Police later discovered someone selling CPUs on eBay that were similar to the stolen items. Police said in charging documents that the seller was Shideler.
Shideler was later fired from the hospital, court documents said.
Shideler was scheduled to meet with police but said he wanted to get a lawyer before speaking to law enforcement. Police said in charging documents that Shideler then deleted items he had on eBay.
In mid-October 2020, police arrested Shideler after receiving a tip that he was loading a U-Haul trailer on Norris Road.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.