A Bozeman man received a deferred sentence for pointing a gun at police officers last summer.
Scott McGuigan, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony assault on a peace officer in January. On Monday morning, Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea ruled that McGuigan serve a deferred sentence, meaning that the two felony assault on a peace officer charges can be dropped from his record if he complies with court conditions.
One of those conditions includes the successful completion of the Bozeman Veteran Eligible Treatment Court, a special court run by Bozeman Municipal Court Judge Colleen Herrington that focuses on helping veterans deal with addiction and mental illness and avoid returning to the court system. Other conditions include avoiding alcohol and drugs and having no personal contact with the four police officers involved.
In June 2021, several Bozeman Police Department officers responded to a reported suicide or suicide-by-cop threat on the 100 block of North Ninth Avenue. McGuigan left the residence wearing an armored vest and carrying a handgun, a scoped rifle and an axe.
He pointed the handgun at three officers on the scene and pointed the rifle at another, court documents say, and a standoff ensued.
Officers left the scene after they confirmed McGuigan’s roommate had safely left the area. He was arrested the following day and originally charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, though those charges were later amended to two counts of assault on a peace officer.
McGuigan’s public defender Alex Jacobi told the court that his client had been suddenly discharged from the military for a substance infraction and that the June incident was a result of the difficult transition back into civilian life combined with substance abuse and mental health struggles. McGuigan served in the U.S. Marine Corps, including a more than six-month deployment to Afghanistan.
Prosecutors and the public defender’s office reached a plea agreement that both recommended to the court, which included waiving a mandatory minimum sentence because of extenuating circumstances. Judge McElyea followed the plea agreement for sentencing.
“If I could take back that night, I would, but I can’t. I’ll have to deal with these consequences,” McGuigan told the court shortly before being sentenced. “I truly regret what I did that night. I can’t take it back. But all I can do from here is to improve what my life is … to make myself realize that it’s okay to reach out for help.”