A 21-year-old man who had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl in 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday.
Oliver Owens Temple, 21, pleaded guilty to felony sexual intercourse without consent in late March. The plea was not part of an agreement.
Gallatin County District Court Judge Andrew Breuner sentenced Temple Tuesday to an eight-year commitment in the Montana Department of Corrections. Five years will be suspended.
Temple will receive credit for two days already spent in jail. Breuner designated Temple as a level one sex offender, which denotes the risk of repeat offense is minimal. There are three tiers.
Temple’s defense attorney, Ashley Whipple, asked that he receive 30 days prison time — which is the mandatory minimum under Montana law.
Deputy Gallatin County Attorney Bjorn Boyer recommended a 10-year commitment with the DOC, with six years suspended.
Temple had sex multiple times with a 14-year-old girl beginning in early 2021. Temple told police at the time that he was aware the girl was in junior high school.
Montana’s age of consent is 16 years old. People under the age of 16 are unable to consent to sexual activity, according to state law.
The relationship ended after the girl’s father found out about Temple.
The girl’s father testified Tuesday that the relationship between Temple, who was 20 years old at the time, and his daughter had “almost tore” his family apart.
The father said Temple groomed his young daughter into believing the two were in love and recounted finding his daughter crying in her bedroom after Temple had bought her Plan B — an emergency contraceptive that prevents pregnancies.
After the relationship ended, the girl’s father testified she became depressed, skipped school and attempted suicide. The girl is now in a treatment center, he said.
“I lost my daughter cause of this situation,” he said. “... I want my kid back and I want her to know that people will fight for her.”
Dr. Robert Page, a psychologist, testified Tuesday that Temple had a severe addiction to drugs and alcohol during his adolescence, which had stymied Temple’s maturity and ability to respond like a responsible adult to the situation.
Page said Temple required individual, personalized therapy but that he was “ripe for personal growth.” He was unlikely to reoffend, Page said, and needs to focus on rehabilitation.
Temple’s mother and his boss also testified Tuesday, both painted Temple as a kind, motivated man who made a bad decision. They both said Tuesday that he had a large support system and was eager to work past his issues.
Temple has been sober for nearly a year and testified Tuesday he would be happy to complete any substance or mental health programs ordered through the justice system.
Temple said he regretted getting into the relationship with the girl and is coming to terms with the lifelong harm he caused her and her family.
“I will never be able to right what I wronged,” Temple said.