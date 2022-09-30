A Bozeman man accused of hitting a woman in the head with an ax early Friday morning has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide.
Will McIntosh, 19, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Friday.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday Bozeman police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance between McIntosh and the 21-year-old woman at their apartment on South 19th Avenue.
The woman had been taken to a hospital after she was apparently struck in the head with an ax. McIntosh had fled from the apartment by the time police arrived, according to court documents.
A detective interviewed the woman at the hospital. Charging documents don’t note the severity of the woman’s injury, but say she was being treated for a 3-inch gash on her scalp.
The woman said she had been celebrating her 21st birthday in her apartment with McIntosh and had left around 12:30 a.m. to go downtown for drinks with some friends. She said that McIntosh was upset she had left to go downtown.
She had planned to stay the night at a hotel but instead returned to the apartment, she told police.
When she arrived back at the apartment, she said McIntosh had locked her out and she could see McIntosh through the window with another woman.
She tried to enter the apartment through a window. McIntosh, holding an ax, apparently told her he’d “hit her” if she came inside, according to her account in court documents.
McIntosh then allegedly swung the ax at her and hit her in the head.
She reportedly told the police she didn’t think McIntosh was trying to kill her but later said she thought she was “going to die” when he swung the ax at her, court documents say.
An ax was found inside the apartment during a search, according to court documents.
McIntosh turned himself into the Law and Justice Center several hours later on Friday morning.
Prosecutors in Justice Court on Friday noted that McIntosh didn’t have a history of prior felonies, but did have several misdemeanor charges pending and asked for bail to be set at $500,000.
Prosecutors also noted that there was a record of domestic disturbance calls to the apartment over the past six months.
She and McIntosh, who were in a romantic relationship, had been living together at the apartment for eight months, according to court documents.
A defense attorney said McIntosh had familial support in the area, was a Montana State University student and asked for a lower bail amount at $50,000.
Judge Bryan Adams split the difference and set bail at $250,000. Under bail conditions, McIntosh must wear a GPS monitor and cannot be in contact with the woman.
As of early Friday afternoon, McIntosh was held at the Gallatin County Detention Center. If convicted of attempted deliberate homicide, McIntosh could face a minimum of 10 years in prison with a maximum of 100 years or life in prison.
