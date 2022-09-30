Let the news come to you

A Bozeman man accused of hitting a woman in the head with an ax early Friday morning has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide.

Will McIntosh, 19, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Friday.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday Bozeman police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance between McIntosh and the 21-year-old woman at their apartment on South 19th Avenue.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

