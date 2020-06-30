A Bozeman man who was sentenced to probation for assaulting a woman earlier this year is facing a new charge that accuses him of assaulting another woman.
Daniel Abraham Ornelas, 27, is charged with a second offense of strangulation of partner or family member, a felony. He appeared via video Tuesday in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Arthur Behar, who set Ornelas’ bail at $50,000.
Ornelas was sentenced to three years of probation in May in Gallatin County District Court for strangulation of partner or family member.
On Monday, a female patient at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital reported that Ornelas assaulted her on Friday, court documents say. She and Ornelas lived together on West Babcock Street and were in a relationship.
According to charging documents, Ornelas became angry after he demanded to see the victim's phone and she couldn’t find it. Ornelas then tore up a photo of the woman and her daughter.
Police said in charging documents that Ornelas then attacked the woman and choked her with both hands for what the woman said felt like a minute. The woman told officers she was unsure if she lost consciousness.
She got away and went to the roof to smoke a cigarette. Officers responded to the apartment after someone reported the woman was crying on the roof.
According to charging documents, the woman told officers that Ornelas threatened her and forced her to tell law enforcement that everything was OK. The woman said she was “confident” that officers prevented Ornelas from killing her.
After officers left, the woman said, Ornelas dragged her across the apartment by her neck, kicked her in the ribs, hit her in the face and forcefully covered her mouth with his hand, according to charging documents. She told officers that Ornelas threw her against the bathroom door and punched the wall.
Ornelas later found her phone in his shoe and apologized to the woman, promising it wouldn’t happen again.
Officers later found inside the woman’s apartment a small hole in the bathroom door and cracked drywall consistent with the size of a fist near the windows in the living room. The woman told officers that Ornelas made her clean the apartment the day after the assault.
Ornelas told officers that he did not harm the woman and confirmed he and the woman were in a relationship.
In court on Tuesday, prosecutor Jaydan Johnson said Ornelas’ two offenses were strikingly similar with two separate victims. Given the short time between the incidents, he said, he asked the judge to set bail at $100,000.
