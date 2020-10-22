A Bozeman man is accused of raping a teenaged boy he met on a dating app.
James Francis Trenholm, 49, is charged with felony sexual intercourse statutory rape. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Rick West, who set his bail at $250,000.
On Sunday around 4 a.m., the boy’s family reported that the boy had been missing. About 30 minutes later, the family said the boy had come home.
The boy told his father that a man he met on a dating app took him to his house where they engaged in sexual activities, court documents say.
Police seized the boy’s cellphone and found Trenholm’s number and a sexually explicit conversation between the boy and Trenholm, court documents say.
The next day the boy told police that he had met Trenholm twice and that they had sex on both occasions, according to charging documents. The boy told police that he told Trenholm that he was 18 but never showed him any identification to verify his age. The boy is 13. In Montana, anyone under the age of 16 is considered too young to consent to sex.
Trenholm denied having sex with a child and refused to make any statements, according to charging documents.
