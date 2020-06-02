Bail was set at $250,000 for a Bozeman man charged with felony sexual abuse of children after detectives discovered messages sent from the man's phone involving child pornography and claims of child sexual abuse.
Timothy David Johnson, 23, appeared via video in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Bryan Adams on Tuesday. He was arrested Monday.
According to charging documents, Johnson and another man used Snapchat to send explicit photos and videos of children and describe sexually abusing the children between Feb. 11, 2020, and March 29, 2020.
Police weren't yet able to confirm if the pictures and videos were something Johnson had downloaded from the internet or pictures he had taken.
Messages from Johnson to the other man included a photo of a girl appearing to be less than 10 years old. Johnson messaged that he had "raped her lol."
He also told the other man he had been "talking" to a 13-year-old girl and sent nude videos and pictures of children that appear to be between 8 and 14 years old, according to charging documents.
In addition to the $250,000 bail, Judge Adams ordered Johnson have no contact with any minor children. If he is able to make bail, the court ordered him not to leave the state without permission and to have GPS monitoring. He remained in the county jail later Tuesday.
"Given the nature of the offense and the offenses that I see within the affidavit ... the court does have a great concern for the safety of this community," Judge Adams said.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in District Court on June 19.
