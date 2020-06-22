A Bozeman man has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs he planned to distribute after allegedly buying drugs, including 1,000 Xanax pills, and having them shipped to Bozeman.
Ryan Matthew Fisher, 27, appeared in Justice Court Monday before Judge Arthur Behar. Fisher's bail was set at $15,000.
According to charging documents, the United States Postal Inspection Service notified the Missouri River Drug Task Force of a suspicious package being delivered to Fisher on June 19. The inspector's office issued a search warrant and found that the package had approximately 1,000 pills of Xanax, a prescription anti-anxiety pill.
Fisher ultimately told investigators that he ordered the pills from someone in Washington using the dark web with intent to sell them to someone in Minnesota to turn a profit, charging documents allege.
He also said he had also been ordering other drugs to sell.
The "dark web" is a section of the internet only accessible using certain browsers. It's not indexed and not searchable; users must know a specific link to find information. The dark web is not the same as the deep web, which is any non-indexed part of the internet where a password is needed for entry, like an email inbox.
Charged with two felonies, Fisher will next appear in District Court on July 17. He remained in the county jail later Monday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.