Bozeman man charged with 4th DUI after being pulled over for going more than 120 mph on the interstate By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 22, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Bozeman man is accused of driving more than 120 mph on Interstate 90 while intoxicated over the weekend.Nils Borr, 46, is charged with a felony DUI and a misdemeanor speeding offense. He appeared by video in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday morning, where Judge Rick West set his bail at $10,000.According to court documents, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper was checking the speed of vehicles traveling east on I-90 near Three Forks early Monday morning. Using a radar gun, the trooper checked the speed of an SUV being driven by Borr and found that it was going 124 mph eastbound in an area where the speed limit is 80 mph.The trooper pulled Borr over east of Three Forks at mile marker 287 just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning. Court documents say that Borr was “slow to pull over,” smelled like alcohol, and answered questions with slurred speech. Borr refused to provide a breath sample or a blood sample to test his blood alcohol content and was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center. In Montana, a person’s first three driving under the influence charges are misdemeanors. A fourth DUI, as well as any subsequent DUIs, are felonies. A felony DUI conviction carries a minimum fine of $5,000 with a maximum fine of $10,000 and up to 5 years in the Montana state prison. According to prosecutors, Borr has three prior DUI or DUI-equivalent charges, the most recent from 2020.A misdemeanor speeding ticket carries a fine of up to $200.West set a preliminary hearing for Dec. 10 at 8 a.m.Because one of the charges in the case is a felony charge, this case will be transferred to Gallatin County District Court. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dui Fine Criminal Law Law Crime Nils Borr Felony Misdemeanor Trooper Montana Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Making Thanksgiving dinner happen: Gallatin Valley Food Bank preps for busy week 5 hrs ago News Impacts of Christmas tree shortage felt in Bozeman 5 hrs ago City Site planning for downtown Bozeman development underway Nov 21, 2021 Politics GOP lawmaker's comments on LGBTQ people prompt rebuke from Democrats Nov 19, 2021 Health Nine more virus deaths reported in Gallatin County Nov 19, 2021 Montana State University Montana University System's free central app for residents sees increased applications in first year Nov 19, 2021 What to read next News Making Thanksgiving dinner happen: Gallatin Valley Food Bank preps for busy week News Impacts of Christmas tree shortage felt in Bozeman City Site planning for downtown Bozeman development underway Politics GOP lawmaker's comments on LGBTQ people prompt rebuke from Democrats Health Nine more virus deaths reported in Gallatin County Montana State University Montana University System's free central app for residents sees increased applications in first year Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 11/22/21 - Report 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More from this section Bozeman, Gallatin County to finalize settlement in coming weeks Posted: Nov. 21, 2021 Letter to the editor: Rep. Jane Gillette is owed an apology for attacks Posted: Nov. 20, 2021 Bozeman Health to vaccinate all employees Posted: Nov. 19, 2021 No perfect solutions: The fight over how to protect the Gallatin River from pollution Posted: Nov. 19, 2021 Floodplain permit approved for 'glamping' resort along Gallatin River in Gallatin Gateway Posted: Nov. 19, 2021 Latest Local Bozeman man charged with 4th DUI after being pulled over for going more than 120 mph on the interstate 4 hrs ago Making Thanksgiving dinner happen: Gallatin Valley Food Bank preps for busy week 5 hrs ago Bozeman restaurants, nonprofits to provide free Thanksgiving meals 5 hrs ago Academics, adventurousness led Missoula Hellgate's Tommy Nilson to Montana State commitment 7 hrs ago