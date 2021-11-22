Support Local Journalism


A Bozeman man is accused of driving more than 120 mph on Interstate 90 while intoxicated over the weekend.

Nils Borr, 46, is charged with a felony DUI and a misdemeanor speeding offense. He appeared by video in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday morning, where Judge Rick West set his bail at $10,000.

According to court documents, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper was checking the speed of vehicles traveling east on I-90 near Three Forks early Monday morning. Using a radar gun, the trooper checked the speed of an SUV being driven by Borr and found that it was going 124 mph eastbound in an area where the speed limit is 80 mph.

The trooper pulled Borr over east of Three Forks at mile marker 287 just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning. Court documents say that Borr was “slow to pull over,” smelled like alcohol, and answered questions with slurred speech. Borr refused to provide a breath sample or a blood sample to test his blood alcohol content and was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center.

In Montana, a person’s first three driving under the influence charges are misdemeanors. A fourth DUI, as well as any subsequent DUIs, are felonies. A felony DUI conviction carries a minimum fine of $5,000 with a maximum fine of $10,000 and up to 5 years in the Montana state prison. According to prosecutors, Borr has three prior DUI or DUI-equivalent charges, the most recent from 2020.

A misdemeanor speeding ticket carries a fine of up to $200.

West set a preliminary hearing for Dec. 10 at 8 a.m.

Because one of the charges in the case is a felony charge, this case will be transferred to Gallatin County District Court.

