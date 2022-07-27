A Bozeman man has been charged for threatening Bozeman elected officials on Twitter.
Robert Ransom Brigham, 44, was charged with five counts of threats and other improper influence in official and political matters, each a felony. Brigham appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court by video Wednesday before Judge Bryan Adams.
Adams set Brigham’s bail at $5,000. Each charge carries a fine up to $50,000, a stint in state prison up to 10 years, or both, according to state law. Brigham could face a maximum fine of $250,000 and 50 years in state prison.
Eric Kitzmiller, Gallatin County chief deputy attorney, requested a no contact order for Brigham.
Adams granted the order, which prevents Brigham from contacting or being within 300 feet of Mayor Cyndy Andrus, Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham and city commissioners I-Ho Pomeroy, Jennifer Madgic and Chris Coburn.
Brigham is also not allowed within 300 feet of Bozeman City Hall and cannot attend Bozeman City Commission meetings.
The charges stem from a series of tweets from Brigham’s Twitter account, according to court documents.
Brigham posted on July 24 that his rent increased by 80% and that he had to move because city officials refused to declare a state of emergency to respond to the “overpopulation catastrophe.”
From there, Brigham posted a series of tweets in which he said that Bozeman elected officials “deserve the gallows,” and that he wished Bozeman still had the “3-7-77 spirit.”
Those numbers represent various things in Montana’s territorial history, including the dimensions of a grave — three feet wide, seven feet deep and 77 inches long — or the calling card of vigilantes.
The numbers are emblazoned on Montana Highway Patrol troopers patches on their uniforms.
Another tweet stated that Brigham would punch the next Bozeman commissioner he encountered, and that a jury would say he was right. Brigham wished “extreme violence” against every Bozeman elected official, and that they all “deserve to dangle from a tree.”
He went on, tweeting that no jury would convict him for “burning down city hall.”
Detectives went to Brigham’s home Tuesday, where he confirmed that he made the posts. He told the detectives he was frustrated, and reiterated that no jury would convict him if he went to burn down Bozeman City Hall.
Brigham told detectives that he wasn’t going to do any of the things he tweeted.
Brigham’s next appearance in court is scheduled for Aug. 12 at 8 a.m.
