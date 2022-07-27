Let the news come to you

A Bozeman man has been charged for threatening Bozeman elected officials on Twitter.

Robert Ransom Brigham, 44, was charged with five counts of threats and other improper influence in official and political matters, each a felony. Brigham appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court by video Wednesday before Judge Bryan Adams.

Adams set Brigham’s bail at $5,000. Each charge carries a fine up to $50,000, a stint in state prison up to 10 years, or both, according to state law. Brigham could face a maximum fine of $250,000 and 50 years in state prison.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

