A 21-year-old Bozeman man is accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old and is charged with five felonies stemming from the alleged contact.

Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Rick West set bail for Oliver Owens Temple, charged with five counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent, at $75,000 on Thursday morning.

Bozeman Police Department officers responded to a neighborhood in west Bozeman on Aug. 13 to investigate a report of a 14-year-old girl who had run away after a parent told her she was not allowed to go to Temple’s residence, where she was later found, according to court documents.

Officers spoke to a neighbor in the area, who reported that the girl told them that she and Temple had sex multiple times over the course of several months. The girl later told law enforcement the same thing and described the apartment Temple lived in including the layout, painted walls and a couch.

Law enforcement met Temple’s roommate on Aug. 31 at his residence and confirmed that the apartment was laid out in the way the girl described it, with the same painted walls and couch, documents say.

The following day, detectives arrested Temple, who agreed to talk to law enforcement. At first, documents say Temple denied knowing how young the girl was. He later told detectives that he knew she was in junior high school.

Montana’s age of consent is 16 years old. People under the age of 16 are unable to consent to sexual activity, according to state law.

Each of the five charges carry a fine of up to $50,000 and up to 20 years or life in the Montana State Prison, or both. In court, Temple referenced that he had spoken to a private lawyer and did not request a public defender.

The court also ordered that Temple have no contact in any way or come within 300 feet of the girl, her family, her home, the school she attends or any places she frequents. He is also not allowed to leave the state without the court’s permission.

Those who have been affected by sexual assault, domestic violence, sex trafficking and/or stalking can call Haven’s 24/7 line at 406-586-4111 for support, resources and information.

The VOICE center at Montana State University and the Bozeman Help Center both provide 24/7 support and resources. The VOICE Center can be reached at 406-994-7069. The Bozeman Help Center can be reached at 406-586-3333.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached by calling 800-273-8255.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.

